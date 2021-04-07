Eijaz Khan Asks Pavitra Punia to Bring Handmade Gulauti Kebab for Him During Live Session

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia went live on Instagram. Among fans, her boyfriend, actor Eijaz Khan also dropped a comment for her. Eijaz wrote, “acha baby, sorry to disturb you but don’t forget to get the gulauti kababs you made, mouth is watering (sic)."

Pavitra starts blushing and one of the fans of the actors grabbed a screenshot of the same. Later, Eijaz shared the screenshot on his Instagram story and captioned it, “turoolob (sic).”

Earlier, the actress was asked about her marriage plans with Eijaz. She had said, “Let there be a little suspense. We know that our fans are waiting but after marriage, we also have to raise kids and we need financial stability for it. Expenses have skyrocketed and we need to prepare ourselves for it. Let us earn, let us work and then let us go ahead."

Pavitra and Eijaz met for the first time on Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra had a crush on Eijaz, whereas the latter showed no interest at that time. However, post the actress’s eviction, he realised his feelings for her and when she re-entered as a guest he confessed.

Post Bigg Boss 14, the two are seen hanging out together. Also, meeting each other’s friends. They also celebrated Valentine’s Day in Goa.

