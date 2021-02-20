Eijaz Khan Breaks Silence on Why He couldn't Return to Bigg Boss 14: My Heart Really Broke

Eijaz Khan, who walked out of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 due to his professional commitments, revealed why he was not able to make a comeback on the show. During an interview with Times of India, Eijaz stated that he deserved to be one of the finalists but could not return due to the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

The actor further said that he felt shattered when his journey on the show came to an end. Talking about the project due to which he had to walk out of the show, Eijaz said that he finished off his work on February 6 and the makers of BB14 knew about it. As much as he would have liked to be inside the house, he said he would still have to finish the quarantine period and then there would be very few days left for the show to end.

Eijaz said that his supporters and fans are continuously writing to him on social media platforms asking him to re-enter the show. The actor expressed his disappointment and said that he is a producer's actor and so he knew their dilemma.

Eijaz's journey on the show had been eventful and exciting as he found the love of his life in Pavitra Punia on the show itself. The finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be held on Sunday and Eijaz said that he hopes that he will attend the finale as he wants to see everyone once and also wants to meet Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Eijaz's proxy Devoleena Bhattacharjee was eliminated last week.