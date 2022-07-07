Eijaz Khan Hospitalised Due to Typhoid Fever; Actor Shares Picture from Hospital

Television actor Eijaz Khan is suffering from typhoid. The Kavyanjali actor has been hospitalised due to his poor health condition. On Thursday, Eijaz took to his social media handle and dropped a picture of his hand on his Instagram story.

As per the picture, Eijaz is seen resting on the hospital bed and several syringes have been attached to his hand. As he shared the photo, Eijaz mentioned in scientific terms that he has been diagnosed with Typhoid and fever. Eijaz also wrote, “am awesome. don’t call”.

Speaking of his love life, Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a very special show for Eijaz as he met his ladylove Pavvitra Punia during the course of the show. Soon after they met in the house, Eijaz and Pavvitra instantly formed a connection and within a short period, they were head over heels in love with each other. The actors is one of the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. They love to go on trips together whenever they get time off work and often share mushy pictures. There have been speculations about their marriage, Pavvitra has recently opened up with Etimes about the marriage delay due to their busy work life.

Talking about her bond with Eijaz and marriage plans, she said, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives. We are trying hard to figure out where to fit our marriage in our schedule!”

Pavvitra added that marriage is a very big thing for both of them and they don’t want to do it by taking three days off and resuming work. They want to enjoy the phase where they can indulge and feel the butterflies in their stomachs.

Eijaz has been part of numerous shows but he became a very popular name with the shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. His other series include Koi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naagin, Saas Bina Sasural, Shubh Vivah, and others.

