Eijaz Khan is 'Fed Up' of People Mistaking Him for Ajaz Khan, Spells Out His Name

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan has been getting numerous calls and queries ever since the news about Ajaz Khan’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in connection with a drug case started circulating on March 30. Ajaz was arrested a day later by the central agency. However, the reason for Eijaz’s connection to this issue is just a case of mistaken identities. While Ajaz Khan participated in Bigg Boss 7, Eijaz Khan was a part of the 14th season of the reality show.

Eijaz, troubled by the confusion, expressed his annoyance by making a tweet and clarifying that it was not him who got arrested by the NCB. The actor took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, March 31, and said that it was not him and he is “fed up" with this mixup.

Wasn’t me. …(I’m so fed up of this mixup)— Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 31, 2021

Eijaz, later in the day, posted another tweet on his social media account sharing his picture and spelling out his name to clear all the doubts. He even wrote that those who still think that he was the one who got arrested should consider wearing spectacles.

E I J A Z K H A N . (jus in case you is still confused. I can see clearly now …that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo , to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta pic.twitter.com/DbHwQdVSgi— Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 31, 2021

The actor received huge support from his fans. One of the users commented, “Savage as always and you do look cute in these specs take care of yourself and your father. Hope all the falsely spread news will be debunked soon." While one other said “Savage reply with the cutest pic…"

For the unversed, NCB detained Ajaz after he arrived in Mumbai from Jaipur. The central agency had also recovered some tablets while it searched Ajaz’s residence in Yari Road, Andheri. The tablets are suspected to be banned and fall under the ambit of the NDPS Act.

While talking about Eijaz, he has been in the news for his relationship with Pavitra Punia. The duo met on the television reality show Bigg Boss 14. On the work front, Eijaz started his acting career with a television daily soap, Kahiin To Hoga, and was last seen in BB14. Some of his popular television shows include Kkavyanjali and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed.