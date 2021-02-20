Eijaz Khan Kisses Pavitra Punia's Hand As Bigg Boss 14 Lovebirds Go All Mushy in Public

Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been inseparable ever since the former walked out of the house due to prior work commitments. The two are often spotted on dinner dates and walking hand-in-hand. On Friday, Eijaz and Pavitra were papped while heading for a radio interview in Mumbai. The stylish couple looked so much in love even as they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Pavitra stunned in an all-navy blue shimmery outfit which she teamed with fancy earrings and a pair of heels. Eijaz looked dapper in a white polo t-shirt and black denim. In one of the pictures, that has surfaced on social media, Eijaz can be seen kissing Pavitra's hand.

Earlier, while addressing his relationship with Pavitra, Eijaz told The Times of India in an interview, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”