Eijaz Khan Moves Into Pavitra Punia's Flat; Will They Tie The Knot Soon?

Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been dating each other for quite a long time. If recent reports are to be believed, the couple has moved in together now. As reported by E-Times, Ejiaz has shifted to Pavitra’s flat in Malad and the couple has been living together for the last 45 to 50 days. While the two actors have not spoken about it, the entertainment portal further claims that Eijaz has put his flat out on rent.

Pavitra dropped a hint about the same earlier this year when she mentioned ‘living with someone for long’ during an interview. The actress was talking about her plans to marry Eijaz when she told E-Times, “Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as a boyfriend, or girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands. We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives.”

Needless to say, Pavitra and Eijaz are head over heels in love with each other. The lovebirds make sure to take out quality time for each, and often share cute posts on their social media accounts.

Last week, Eijaz was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with typhoid. He was taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and was discharged within two days.

On the work front, Eijaz has been part of several shows including Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasamh Se, Naagin, and Saas Bina Sasural among others. On the other hand, Pavitra too is a popular television name who featured in shows including Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Baalveer Returns and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga among others.

