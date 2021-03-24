Eijaz Khan on How He Fell in Love with Pavitra Punia, Says 'She was the Right Person for Me'

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opened up in a recent interview on why he wanted to remain single before entering the house.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “The lockdown period had changed my perspective. I had spent eight months living alone and I realised the fragility of life. I am 45 now and had been single for quite some time. When you live alone, you become set in your patterns and want to live life a certain way. I had planned that since I will remain single, I would dote on my sister’s kids and if I feel lonely, I would stay with my friend in the US.”

He further said, “But the lockdown made me realise that I needed to do many more things and Bigg Boss also taught me that there are other things left to do in life. In the midst of this, I realised I had a soft corner for Pavitra (Punia). It was not because she is gorgeous or took care of me, but I genuinely felt she was the right person for me.”

Eijaz and Pavitra met for the first time on Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra had a crush on Eijaz, whereas the latter showed no interest at that time. However, post the actress’s eviction, he realised his feelings for her and when she re-entered as a guest he confessed.

Post Bigg Boss 14, the two are seen hanging out together. Also, meeting each other’s friends. They also celebrated Valentine’s Day in Goa.