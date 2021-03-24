movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Eijaz Khan on How He Fell in Love with Pavitra Punia, Says 'She was the Right Person for Me'
1-MIN READ

Eijaz Khan on How He Fell in Love with Pavitra Punia, Says 'She was the Right Person for Me'

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opened up in a recent interview on why he wanted to remain single before entering the house.

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan opened up in a recent interview on why he wanted to remain single before entering the house.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “The lockdown period had changed my perspective. I had spent eight months living alone and I realised the fragility of life. I am 45 now and had been single for quite some time. When you live alone, you become set in your patterns and want to live life a certain way. I had planned that since I will remain single, I would dote on my sister’s kids and if I feel lonely, I would stay with my friend in the US.”

He further said, “But the lockdown made me realise that I needed to do many more things and Bigg Boss also taught me that there are other things left to do in life. In the midst of this, I realised I had a soft corner for Pavitra (Punia). It was not because she is gorgeous or took care of me, but I genuinely felt she was the right person for me.”

RELATED NEWS

Eijaz and Pavitra met for the first time on Bigg Boss 14. Pavitra had a crush on Eijaz, whereas the latter showed no interest at that time. However, post the actress’s eviction, he realised his feelings for her and when she re-entered as a guest he confessed.

Post Bigg Boss 14, the two are seen hanging out together. Also, meeting each other’s friends. They also celebrated Valentine’s Day in Goa.

Tags
first published:March 23, 2021, 19:45 IST