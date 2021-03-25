Eijaz Khan Opens up on Wanting to See a Therapist

Actor Eijaz Khan, who was last seen in the television reality show Bigg Boss 14, recently spoke about his relationship with actress Pavitra Punia and why he wants to visit a therapist.

In an interview with Times of India, Eijaz said that right after BB14 he wanted to see a therapist as there are a lot of things that need to be addressed in his life. During the show, the actor fell for Pavitra and now the duo is constantly trying to build a stronger bond.

"Currently, as a couple, we are working through a lot of things like families, COVID-19, getting out of the Bigg Boss mode, etc. I've also realised that I need to undergo therapy for certain things. People assume that when you are in a relationship, you are in a happy space and your companion is like your therapist, but that is not how it works. Pavitra is my companion and I want her to be that," Eijaz said in the interview.

He further added he wanted to go to a therapist and talk about his feelings and wanted someone to make him understand and process the multiple thoughts that keep popping up in his mind.

The actor also spoke about his relationship with Pavitra Punia and said that it was never his plan to fall for someone in the Bigg Boss house. But, fate had other plans for him. He said that he realised his feelings for Pavitra only after a month. He added that the duo even talked of how they should not indulge too much and let go of their sight of the game inside the house.

It was the reality show BB14 where Eijaz and Pavitra met for the first time and Eijaz realised his feelings for the actress post her eviction from the show. The duo can now be spotted hanging out together and they even celebrated Valentine’s Day in Goa.

Eijaz wanted to remain single before entering the house. Justifying the same, he said that the lockdown period had changed his perspective. He said that he had spent eight months alone and has realised the fragility of life and when someone lives alone, he/she becomes set in their patterns and wants to live life a certain way.

He further added that lockdown made him realise that he needed to do many more things and Bigg Boss taught him that there are other things left to do in life.