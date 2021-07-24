Eijaz Khan Shares Picture With His Father, Girlfriend Pavitra Punia; Fans Say 'Nazar Utaro'

Ever since Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, the pair has been inseparable. The two of them never fail to express their love for each other or indulge in PDA (public display of affection). Recently the two were snapped in Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dreamy wedding reception. The couple were seen dancing at the event and had a gala time after reuniting with their co-contestants of the Bigg Boss house.

On July 24, that is today, Eijaz shared two snaps on his Instagram handle and of the click featured him along with his father and Pavitra. During his stint in the controversial reality show, he had mentioned his father and his ill-health a couple of times. Sharing two pictures with his fans, in the caption he wrote, “Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (Will introduce you to my father).” As none of them wore masks, in the captionEijaz informed that the masks were down only for clicking the picture. In the second picture, Pavitra posed with the actor’s father.

Fans showered love on the adorable clicks in the comment section of the post. Pavitra, too wrote that she was blessed to meet Eijaz’s father. Calling him an iconic personality, the actress thanked Eijaz for introducing her to his father. While many of Eijaz’s fans were concerned about his father’s health, some were reminded of the promise he had made to Pavitra inside the BB house.

One of them wrote that Eijaz has fulfilled his promise of introducing Pavitra to his father. Another fan wrote, “Nazar Utaro”, while a third said that Eijaz is a man of his words.

In various interviews, the couple has encountered the question regarding their marriage. Unlike many, they have always addressed it. The couple has said that as of now, their priority is to focus on their respective careers, therefore the marriage has been postponed.

