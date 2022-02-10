Eijaz Khan Slams Reports of Him 'Cheating' on Anita Hassanandani, Says 'I'm Tired of This'

Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan were a hit on-screen pair in the popular television show Kkavyanjali. There were also rumours that the duo was dating at the time. Several reports had claimed that the reason behind them breaking up was Eijaz Khan’s growing closeness with Canadian singer Natalie De Luccio.

In fact, during his appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show ‘JuzzBaat,’ Eijaz had admitted that he cheated on his girlfriend. Even though he didn’t mention the woman’s name, many assumed that he was referring to Anita Hassanandani. “The one and only time jab maine kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui jo mere puri zindagi ka nichod nikal diya (The one and only time when I cheated on someone. It was a mistake which churned up my whole life)," the actor said on the show.

Now, Eijaz has once again opened up about his shocking confession in an interview with ETimes and clarified that the woman he spoke about on ‘JuzzBaat’ was not from showbiz. The actor also added that he did not regret admitting his “mistake" on national TV.

“I am not that kind of a person who will take anyone else’s name because I want to have a kind of revelation on a public platform and show ‘Maine galti ki aur mai sudhaar raha hun’. I will never do that by making anyone a crutch. The names that these portals are taking are incorrect," Eijaz told ETimes.

“I don’t regret it because I have gone and asked for forgiveness from that person long back and that person has forgiven me. So, I had the guts to go and speak that someone like me, who puts my life on such high pedestal, who puts myself ‘Oh, I’m principled, I’m righteous’ and everything, I just want to say, ‘even I have screwed up.’ I am human and that makes me human… I am not glorifying my mistakes. I get really upset when these articles come up because I can’t keep giving importance to every article. I am just tired of this," the actor added.

While Eijaz is now dating his former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia, Anita is now married to Rohit Reddu and has a son with him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.