Eijaz Khan to Get Evicted from Bigg Boss 14 for This Shocking Reason?

Eijaz Khan is one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14. His love angle with evicted contestant Pavitra Punia grabbed a lot of eyeballs. He even declared his love for Pavitra on national television and said that he would want to date her outside the house.

He is currently bonding well with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. While his constant banter and arguments with Rubina Dilaik are being highlighted on the show. But if a report in SpotboyE is to be believed, Eijaz Khan may get evicted this week.

Eijaz is nominated along with Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Sonali Phogat this week. A source close to the show informed the portal that Eijaz would be out this week as he had a pre-commitment of a film shoot for which he might have to make an exit.

The source also added, "The concerned project was supposed to go on the floor last year. However, due to the pandemic things got delayed and he signed Bigg Boss 14. The reality show was supposed to end in January and accordingly, he had given his dates for the film. But now when the show is extended by a month and a half, he may have to leave the show in between. Eijaz's team is trying to manage his dates though. But there are high chances he may leave the show in between."