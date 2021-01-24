Eijaz Khan to Re-enter Bigg Boss 14 Next Week, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Likely to Exit Soon

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan had to leave the BB house citing prior work commitment. Eijaz, who was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, left fellow housemates in tears with his abrupt departure from the show.

However, it is now being reported that Eijaz Khan is likely to make a comeback on the show soon. After Eijaz exited the show last week, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as his proxy. However, Devoleena, who is playing the game on Eijaz's behalf, may soon come out of the house, reports SpotboyE. "Eijaz is returning to the show and with that Devoleena will make an exit soon. The actor may make an entry by early next week," a source told the online portal.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Eijaz recently opened up about his exit from the show just weeks ahead of the season's finale. Eijaz revealed that his contract with Bigg Boss was valid till January 15 as its grand finale was originally scheduled to happen on that date. On the other hand, he was supposed to start the shoot of a web series in February last year but the filming got delayed. When he was about to enter the Bigg Boss house in October, the web series makers asked for his new dates for the shoot.

"I chose the reality show at that point because I was not sure if the shoot of the series would actually commence. But now that it has started, I decided to leave 'BB'," Eijaz said.

He also addressed his relationship rumours with co-contestant Pavitra Punia and confessed that he loves her. "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her."