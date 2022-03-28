Either Glamour Doll Or Great Actor: Rudra Fame Raashii Khanna Opens Up About South Film Industry Objectifying Women

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has left fans on the edge of their seats. While Ajay Devgn, as usual, left no stones unturned to make people fall in love with his performance, Raashii Khanna is also earning praises for her intense acting. Raashi, who is a renowned name in Telugu and Tamil film industry, made her OTT debut with Rudra. The actor has been a part of commercially successful films, but her journey hasn't been a cakewalk; Raashii had her own share of rejections in the South film industry.

In a chat with Times Of India, Raashii opened up about how people in the South cinema don’t understand the difference between admiring a woman and objectifying her. Talking about sexism, Raashi said, “In the South, they will label you as ‘lady’, ‘lass’, ‘milky beauty’ and it will only stop if you fight back. Half of the time, it comes out because of the love fans have for you, but basic objectification is the problem.” The actor reckons that the problem is at the education level, and these things are not taught to kids, especially girls. Raashi opined that if women are not educated, they will ignore this objectification. “But women are so much more than just objectifying that they don’t want to see," she added.

Advertisement

Raashii shared that she was dropped out of films just because people thought she was way too “pretty." The actor said that there is a certain stereotype that has been created, which is – a female actor can either be “a glamour doll or a great actor" but can’t be both. Raashii revealed she urged several directors, who thought she was too pretty for a certain role, to take her audition and then decide whether she can act or not.

“While I think things have changed a little after Rudra, it will definitely change after my upcoming projects, which I think is only a good thing for me," she concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.