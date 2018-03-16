English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2
For the new version of the song, three choreographers -- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan -- came together on the set. Ahmed is also directing the film.
Madhuri Dixit's iconic Mohini is all set to be brought alive on-screen in Baaghi 2. The song Ek DSo Teen from N Chandra's hit 1987 film Tezaab is getting a reprised version with Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to the beat. The actress recently shared a sneak-peak from the much-awaited and popular song from the late 80s, which made Madhuri a popular dancing diva in the industry. Jacqueline wrote, "#EkDoTeen Chaar Panch… can’t stop, won't stop humming this tune!! 😀 Get ready! 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣"
Credit: @Jacqueline Fernandez
Giving an edgier tone to Madhuri's Mohini, a snippet of the song was released by the makers to tease the fans.
"I can't wait for Madhuri ma'am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," Jacqueline said in a statement.
For the new version of the song, three choreographers -- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan -- came together on the set. Ahmed is also directing the film. He was keen to retain Saroj's famous hook steps and even urged Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri's pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline's costume for the new song.
Ek do teen was originally choreographed by veteran Saroj Khan. Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff, is the sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi and is set to release on March 30.
(With inputs from IANS)
