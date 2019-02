Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Day 1: Sonam Kapoor Film Has a Weak Start, Earns Less Than Uri

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

#Manikarnika takes a dip on [second] Fri... Should gather speed again over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 64.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey... Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]... [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 13

₹ 150 cr: Day 17

₹ 175 cr: Day 23

India biz.

Target ₹ 200 cr seems certain now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2019

Despite a stellar cast and an out of the league storyline, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a weak opening at the box office. Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla's film which prides itself on being the first mainstream Hindi film to put same-sex love at the centre of the story managed to earn 2.75-3 crore nett on the first day, reports Box Office India.Detailing more about the collection film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga had a lacklustre start, but picked up at select urban centres towards evening... Growth on Day 2 and Day 3 essential for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [1500 screens]. India biz." (sic).Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi also takes a dip on its second Friday and managed to collect Rs. 65.65 crore in total.On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri- The Surgical Strikes that was released on 11 January collected around Rs 8-8.25 crore and is still going strong in the third week. The film is now nearing to Rs. 200 crore club. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its fantastic journey... Biz on [fourth] Fri is *higher* than [third] Thu [₹ 3.31 cr], which speaks of its incredible hold... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Sat; Day 23]... [Week 4] Fri 3.36 cr. Total: ₹ 174.43 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran.Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga had a weak start, however, given the word of mouth response the film is expected to gain numbers on Saturday and Sunday. News18's Rajeev Masand gave 2.5/5 rating to the film and wrote, "It is a respectable directing debut from Dhar, and a film with its heart in the right place. The writing ought to have been braver. That would've made this film something worth crowing about; a film as memorable as the one whose iconic romantic song inspired this title."