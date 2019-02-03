LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner

Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' continues to pose tough competition to all films, including new Friday release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Despite positive reviews from the critics, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga failed to open big at the box office. The film had a lacklustre start as it only managed to collect Rs 3.30 crore on day 1. However, it picked up the pace on day 2 and earned Rs 4.65 crore.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed and co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film, which prides itself on being the first mainstream Hindi film to put same-sex love at the center of the story, is expected to generate more box office numbers on Sunday due to glowing word of mouth.

Tweeting the latest box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga shows an upward trend [at metros specifically], but Day 2 growth should’ve been more since Day 1 was low... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 40.91%... Day 3 + weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr. Total: ₹ 7.95 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL." (sic)




On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika has witnessed a solid growth on day 9 as it collected Rs 5.25 crore. Its current total stands at Rs 69.90 crore.




Co-directed by Kangana, Manikarnika got a decent opening at the box office last Friday, but looks like the strong positive word of mouth around the film has helped it generate great box-office results. Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. The film continued to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles as it earned Rs 6.4 crore on day 24.




