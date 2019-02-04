English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Remains First Choice
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remains the first choice of moviegoers.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remains the first choice of moviegoers.
Despite getting positive reviews from all quarters, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is unable to generate impressive numbers at the box office. The film, which showed a little growth on its day 2, only managed to collect Rs 5.58 crore on Sunday. The film also failed to open big at the ticket window and only earned Rs 3.30 crore.
Also starring Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed and co-written by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film, which prides itself on being the first mainstream Hindi film to put same-sex love at the center of the story, is expected to generate more box office numbers on Sunday due to glowing word of mouth.
Tweeting the latest box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz." (sic)
On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika has witnessed a decent growth on day 10 as it collected Rs 6.75 crore. Its current total stands at Rs 76.75 crore.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is unstoppable at the box office. The film continued to pose tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles as it earned Rs 8.71 crore on day 25.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga finds limited patronage... Plexes of select metros witnessed growth over the weekend, but the overall total is low... Weekdays crucial... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 4.65 cr, Sun 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 13.53 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019
#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 75 cr... Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019
#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.43 cr, Sat 6.53 cr, Sun 8.71 cr. Total: ₹ 189.76 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019
