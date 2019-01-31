LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Shines A Light On Homosexuality, Krish-Kangana Fallout Gets Uglier

Bollywood gears up for a mature take on homosexuality with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, though Sonam Kapoor reserves her judgement on Raju Hirani's sexual allegations. Find out more in today's entertainment roundup.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
All eyes are on this week's Bollywood release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which attempts to give the subject of homosexuality a mainstream platform. While we'll be seeing Sonam Kapoor deal with this sensitive issue on screen, the actress chose not to be too quick with her words regarding the #MeToo movement in real life. When asked about the allegations against director Rajkummar Hirani, she chose to reserve judgement and be responsible before airing her opinions.

Here are the major topics of discussion from the world of entertainment today.

The subject of homosexuality has rarely received the space it deserves on celluloid. With the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga this Friday, the topic gets mainstream visibility on a much larger scale than the alternate cinema it was mostly confined to. Will that translate into increased awareness and acceptance in the society? We explore the significance of a Bollywood masala entertainer starring A-list actors exploring the subject of lesbianism.

Read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Rajkumar Hirani was a co-producer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. His name was dropped after an article in HuffPost India claimed that he had sexually abused an assistant on the set of Sanju. Sonam had a short role in the film. When asked about her opinion on the topic, the actress said she doesn't believe in sitting on the fence, but wants to be careful before talking about a sensitive issue like these.

Read: Sonam Kapoor on Rajkumar Hirani: We Should Reserve Judgement, Be Responsible Before We Say Anything

The Krish-Kangana clashes have taken an ugly turn, with Kangana's sister Rangoli and the filmmaker exchanging harsh words on social media. Rangoli shared screenshots of Kangana's chat with the director wherein she's asked Krish to have a look at the film before making assumptions about it. In response, Krish wrote, "I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person."

Read the whole story and the chat messages they shared here: Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats

Following in the footsteps of younger brother Tusshar, TV mogul Ekta Kapoor has now welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy, joining the brigade of single mothers in Bollywood.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy

We bet you didn't know that Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, wives of Indian cricket skippers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, were schoolmates. The two attended St Mary's School, Margherita in Assam and their pictures shared by a fan club are breaking the internet.

Read: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Were Schoolmates and Their Pictures are Breaking the Internet, See Here

Stay tuned for tomorrow's showbiz highlights.

