Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
Sonam will be seen playing Sweety Chaudhary, a quiet Punjabi girl, who personifies ‘punjabi syapa’ accurately. The tagline of the movie also reads 'A syapa love story.'
The teaser of Sonam Kapoor-Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is here and it will transport you back to the romantic feels of 1942-A love story. The teaser opens with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's popular 1994 film's song featuring Anil Kapoor and fast forwards to 2018.
"Love story mein koi na koi syappa toh hota he hota hai" say Sonam in the background as the camera focuses on a wedding celebration with Sonam, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and an older Anil, followed by some dramatic emotional scenes.
Sonam is seen playing a typical, coy Punjabi girl and the film looks like a family-drama based on the backdrop of a love story and explores the father-daughter relationship.
The opening poster of the film was released few hours before the teaser and featured Sonam in a sunshiny avatar.
Sweety Chaudhary: Quiet one | Punjabi | Syaapa— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 28, 2018
Watch her in the #ELKDTAL teaser, coming out in 1 hour. Stay tuned. @AnilKapoor @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms pic.twitter.com/zjraENrs57
2018 till now has been a pretty interesting and happening year for Sonam Kapoor. In February, she was seen alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in PadMan. She then tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in May. In the much-awaited film “Sanju”, she stars alongside actor Sanjay Dutt which is scheduled to release soon.
Sonam will be seen playing Sweety Chaudhary, a quiet Punjabi girl, who personifies ‘punjabi syapa’ accurately. The tagline of the movie also reads “A syapa love story”. The film is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is scheduled to release on October 12 this year. The film is being directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Chopra's sister.
