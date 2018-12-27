Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer: Sonam-Rajkummar Tease a Delightful Romcom, Watch Here

The trailer for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is out and it teases a delightful romance tale. Rajkummar Rao is Sahil Mirza, who is a narrator of a play EK Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Elsewhere, Sonam Kapoor’s Sweety (as a child) dreams about how she’ll fall in love with someone and get married one day. As she grows old, Sweety’s parents start looking for suitable match for her. But turns out she has a secret which is stopping her from saying yes to any of the men. Soon it’s revealed that Sweety already likes someone but she’s afraid that her true love might not find acceptance in her family and society."True love ke raaste mein, koi na koi siyaapa hota hi hota hai. Agar na ho, toh love story mein feel kaisi aayegi?" Sonam’s character says in the end of the trailer which has a tagline of “the most unexpected romance of the year.”By the looks of the trailer, it seems the film is packed with the gamut of emotions. The highlight of the trailer is a hilarious scene between Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, his co-star of many films, when the former asks the actress “Aap mere naal partnership karoge?’ To which she says, “Kis type ki partnership, professional ya personal?” The scene definitely reminds us of their electrifying chemistry in films like Deewana Mastana and Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate.The film is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and produced by Vidu Vinod Chopra.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.