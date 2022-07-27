Ek Villain 2: Arjun Kapoor Talks About Reuniting With His Love for Body Art, Flaunts Tattoo Sleeve

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Ek Villain Returns, talked about reuniting with his love for body art with the film. For his character, Arjun had to cover his arms with tattoos, which brought him closer to his real-life wish of having tattoos. In his latest social media post, he talked at length about the same and shared that he already has three tattoos and is considering getting one more done.

Sharing a couple of photos, where he flaunted the tattoos on his arm, the actor wrote, “For me, tattoos are a form of expression and I love it! It’s cool, sexy, beautiful and I dig it. I have always wanted to sport tattoos in my films and it is not a secret that I love tattoos deeply. For me, they are always personal. I’m always hunting for cool designs and talking to people about what my next one will be. So, Ek Villain Returns was an amazing project for me because I got to sport such insane tattoos that define my character and personality in the film. Getting inked holds a different meaning for everyone, for me it was always about imprinting a part of your soul on to your body.”

His note continued, “With this film, I can safely say that I have been reunited with my love for body art and I thank Mohit Suri for covering me with tattoos that I will cherish forever. I already have 3 tattoos. Time to maybe get 1 more.”

Take a look at his post:

Ek Villain 2 is the sequel of Ek Villain which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. In the sequel, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani will be starring besides Arjun Kapoor.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Arjun said that the success of the Ek Villain franchise wasn’t a major selling point for him and added, “In today’s world, cushion isn’t the only thing you’re looking for. You also have to look at the kind of film you’re trying and aspiring to make. Having said that, we never took it for granted that Ek Villain is a franchise. We were just trying to make sure that this film stands the test of being true to its own identity.”

