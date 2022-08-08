Ek Villain Returns Collects Rs. 38.94 Crs at the Box Office by Second Weekend; See Detailed Figures

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns enjoyed an almost solo release on the 29th of July. The film has released with Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, which had done limited biz in the Hindi belts. Given the budget of Ek Villain Returns, it had managed to collect good opening weekend numbers. TNow, the collection of the film after the second weekend is out as well.

On its second weekend, the film collected a total of Rs. 6.02 crores. On Friday, the film collected Rs. 1.38 crores, Rs. 2.01 crores on Saturday and a good Rs. 2.68 crores on Sunday. With the collection of the first week, the total stands at Rs. 38.94 crores.

The film had collected Rs. 32.92 crores on its first week, out of which Rs. 23. 54 crores were collected on the first weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#EkVillainReturns is decent in Week 1… National chains underperform… Mass pockets fare well, but witness decline on weekdays… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.64 cr, Wed 2.07, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 32.92 cr. #India biz.”

#EkVillainReturns is decent in Week 1… National chains underperform… Mass pockets fare well, but witness decline on weekdays… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr, Sun 9.02 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.64 cr, Wed 2.07, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 32.92 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/awwp5gLWEJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2022

The team had also been ecstatic about the fact that it went houseful one day in Gaiety Galaxy theatre. The film had also been doing well in single screens and mass pockets. Talking about signing the film, Tara Sutaria had told News18Showsha, “Since Mohit was making the second part, I felt safe in the knowledge that he made the first film (Ek Villain; 2014), and so, who better than him to make this one? On a very basic level, I knew that Arjun (Kapoor), Disha (Patani), John (Abraham) and I would fit even if we remove the story. It’s very important to have that intuitive feeling about the entire unit working together in tandem.”

