Ek Villain Returns Composer Ankit Tiwari on Tara Sutaria's Singing Debut: She Worked Very Hard | Exclusive

The soundtrack of filmmaker Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns has been grabbing the attention of audience for more reasons than one. Apart from the recreation of the chartbuster love ballad Galliyan, the music album of the upcoming thriller has also been making headlines for the song Shaamat, which marks actor Tara Sutaria’s singing debut in Bollywood. For the unversed, she is formally trained in western classical music and has recorded and performed concerts in different parts of the world.

The rock track, picturised on Sutaria who plays a rockstar in the film, is composed and co-sung by music composer and singer Ankit Tiwari. Ask him about his collaboration with the Student Of The Year (2019) actor and he says, “She’s a very sweet person. We spent a lot of time in the studio and she came across as a person with a very pleasant personality. I never had to give her too many suggestions. She’s someone who had the desire to do well. I think she has a done a great job with Shaamat. She worked very hard on it.”

Tiwari believes that music forms a key part of Mohit Suri’s films and it was this factor that provided Sutaria the scope to put her musical chops to good use. “It [getting Tara to sing] was probably Mohit or the production house’s idea. When she was signed for the film, everyone knew that she sings very well. Music is an integral part of Mohit’s films. In Ek Villain (2014) too, there was a scope for Shraddha (Kapoor) to sing Galliyan,” says the Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2; 2013) singer.

The musician shares that recording for Shaamat was a long-drawn process. “We dubbed for the song three times during which we had a lot of creative exchanges,” he tells us. Tiwari further elaborates, “After we dubbed for the song the first time, it sounded very western. Tara is used to singing English songs and Shaamat is an out-and-out Bollywood composition. She listened to the song over and over again and then redubbed it. We had to make a few more corrections and then after the third dubbing session, we were very happy with the track.” ​

