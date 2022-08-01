Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani Reacts After Film Goes Houseful; See Post

Ek Villain Returns has released last Friday and actor Disha Patani has stunned everybody with her new ravishing avatar as a Villain. The film has received love from all quarters and her performance is being liked by one and all. Yesterday, the actress visited Gaiety Galaxy to surprise her fans with her presence, only to find out that all shows are sold out and it is a houseful! Feeling grateful about the successful run of her film, she took it to her social media and shared a picture about the same.

Taking to her social media, she posed along with the stellar star cast of the film, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and wrote, “Grateful ✨” The actress also shared a video of the on-ground reaction. In the video, an excited crowd can be seen cheering up for the star and the cast of the Ek Villain Returns. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns is amassing love in Box Office numbers as it collects a total of Rs. 23.54cr in its first weekend. Despite the unpredictable nature of today’s audience, Ek Villain Returns has garnered moviegoers from all quarters.

This is for the first time Disha Patani has gone out and out with her role. She has played a negative character for the first time and the audience cannot have enough of her. From all the journalists to Bollywood celebrities to the fans and audience, everybody is only talking about how desirable the actress looks in the film.

Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

