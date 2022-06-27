After much anticipation and a long of wait of 8 years, the first look posters of Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani starrer action thriller Ek Villain Returns are finally out. The teaser posters have taken the excitement of the film a notch higher!

T Series took to their official Instagram handle and dropped the intriguing posters featuring the ensemble star cast of Ek Villain Returns. In the first poster, we see John in an intense look as he holds the signature smiley mask that covers half his face. The next poster features Arjun while he is seen giving a sharp look to the camera. The actor is seen with his full-grown beard and killer looks as he poses for the lens. Next, we see Disha Patani, while she held the signature yellow smiley mask that covers most of her face. She is seen staring at the camera with her one eye, and looks ravishing in the monochromatic poster. The last poster features Tara and she looks innocent and covers her face with the mask. . The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan: ‘Heroes don’t exist.

Check the posters here:

For those unaware, today marks the eight-year filmversary of the original film – Ek Villain, that featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif and the makers have dropped the posters celebrating the franchise.

A source close to the film said, “The dark and intense teaser posters set the precedent for all that the audience can expect in the upcoming multi-starrer. The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan: ‘Heroes don’t exist’. This Mohit Suri directorial venture races for a theatrical release 8 years after its first instalment. With high octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, Ek Villain 2 is also expected to feature a melodious and amazing music album that will leave the audience impressed like its prequel!”

As the makers of Ek Villain Returns launched its first look the gripping franchise is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

