Ek Villain Returns Sees Decline in Mass Pockets On Day 2, Collects Rs. 7.47 Crs at Box Office

The Day 2 number of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns is here. The Mohit Suri helmed film is the second part of the Ek Villain franchise and has received mixed reviews from the critics. But, it is going steady at the box office. On its second day. i.e., on Saturday, the film showed a slight growth in its numbers.

On Saturday, Ek Villain Returns collected Rs. 7.47 crores at the box office, just a few lakhs more than its opening day collection of Rs. 7.05 crores. The total collection of the film in two days stands at Rs. 14.52 crores. While the film saw a slight growth in multiplexes, it saw a decline in mass pockets and single screens. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2… Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

#EkVillainReturns collects in similar range on Day 2… Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets… All eyes on Day 3… Fri 7.05 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 14.52 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/eX8jclhsPJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2022

Given the trend, it looks like the film would not be able to reach the 25 crore mark on its first weekend and would collect somewhere between Rs. 21-23 crores. The film is so far having an almost open run, with the other release, Kiccha Sudeepa’s Pan India film Vikrant Rona, releasing in limited theatres. Last week’s release, Ranbir Kpaoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera too has collapsed at the box office. We wonder if Ek Villain Returna would manage to stay steady.

Have you watched the film? Did you like it?

