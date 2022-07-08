Ek Villain Returns Song Dil: Arjun-Tara, John-Disha Serve SIzzling Chemistry In Romantic Track

After the first song of the franchise that is Galliyan Returns, the makers of Ek Villain Returns delighted the audiences with the release of their new romantic track Dil on Friday. Released by T-Series, the melodious track sees the lead actors Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham shedding tears for their on-screen lovers Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. Without unveiling the suspense around the true villain of the movie, the latest romantic song keeps you enthralled till the end. All the lead stars of the movie dropped the song teaser on their official Instagram accounts.

While announcing the release of the song, Arjun, John and Disha wrote, “A song for the love that grows inside you. Dil song from Ek Villain Returns is out, tune in now!” Tara penned the caption, “A song for every lover, everywhere..Dil from Ek Villain Returns is out, tune in now. Ek Villain Returns, in cinemas this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022.” The music video opens by showing Arjun and Tara holding hands and running up on a stage.

Later, the on-screen pair can be seen sharing a romantic moment. While the starting one minute of the video focuses on Arjun and Tara, the second part shows John standing in front of a cross, as it rains heavily. Disha and John can be seen spending quality time together amidst the picturesque view. The entire song includes the amalgamation of beautiful bonds and enthralling locations. However, towards the ending, the track shifts to a darker mode, wherein Tara can be seen scared and in tears. At this very moment, Arjun hugs her.

Moreover, the video also shows John shedding tears for Disha in multiple scenes. All in all, the mesmerising song is all about love, bond, relationship, and feelings. While Raghav Chaitanya has given his melodious voice to the fascinating song, Kunaal Vermaa has penned down its lyrics and it has been composed by Kaushik and Guddi. For those who don’t know, Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the titular roles.

