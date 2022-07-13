Ek Villain Returns Star Arjun Kapoor Performs Romantic Dance With 'Naagin' Tejasswi Prakash; Watch

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his film ‘Ek Villain Returns,’ was seen dancing romantically with the ‘Naagin 6’ star Tejasswi Prakash to his song ‘Dil’ from his upcoming movie. It has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Kunaal Verma.

Tejasswi took to Instagram to share this scintillating video and wrote, “When Naagin met Ek Villain and Dil played on loop.”

While the actress wore a gold embellished long dress, Arjun wore black overalls with a leather jacket and both the stars have masks on in the initial part of the video until they unmask their faces and reveal themselves.

Fans cannot deny that both Arjun and Tejasswi have an unmissable chemistry between each other, so much so that people who ship and root for the new couple in the block, Karan and Tejasswi, mentioned Karan Kundrra in the comment section.

A fan commented, “@tejasswiprakash and @arjunkapoor is looking killer together, Karan bhai do something.” Fans have also requested to see Arjun and Tejasswi in a web series or show together very soon.

Ekta Kapoor is the producer of both ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Naagin 6’ so fans can be assured that this simply for promotional purposes. However, Arjun might be seen doing a cameo in the serial for the same cause. This will mark Arjun’s first time featuring in a daily soap.

Arjun’s last big release was Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’ which also featured Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

‘Ek Villain Returns’ directed by Mohit Suri is Arjun’s first 2022 release which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film will hit the big screens on July 29.

The actor also has some big projects scheduled ahead of him including Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ that will have an ensemble cast featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan.

