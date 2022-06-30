Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Serial Killer in John, Arjun, Disha, Tara Starrer Is One-Sided Romeos’ Messiah

After much anticipation and a long wait of 8 years, the makers of Ek Villain Returns have finally dropped its trailer. Featuring Arjun Kapor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani the gripping trailer picks up from where it ended eight years ago when the serial killer (Rakesh Mahadkar) essayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The narrator talks about a serial killer (John Abraham) who kills the girls ditching one-sided lovers.

The two-minute-forty-two-second trailer goes on to show a love story between Disha and John and we also see Tara and Arjun’s booming relationship. However, things turn upside down when Arjun finds out about John killing the girls making them clash. We also see a heartbroken Arjun as he gets ditched by Tara. It will be exciting to be seen who wins the fight as there are blurred lines between who is a messiah for one-sided lovers and who is the real villain.

The makers released some new posters of Ek Villain Returns yesterday and raised excitement among all. These new posters depict the sizzling chemistry that the movie will present between Arjun Kapoor – Tara Sutaria and John Abraham – Disha Patani. In one of the posters, a shirtless John can be seen holding Disha from behind as she poses in a bikini. In another, Arjun and Tara can be seen sitting on a bike. Along with the posters, it has also been revealed that the trailer of Ek Villain Returns will be released tomorrow i.e on June 30.

Earlier, on the eight-year filmversary of the original film – Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif and the makers have dropped the posters celebrating the franchise.

A source close to the film said, “The dark and intense teaser posters set the precedent for all that the audience can expect in the upcoming multi-starrer. The posters feature the star-cast in nefarious avatars with the famous Ek Villain Returns smiley mask and the slogan: ‘Heroes don’t exist’. This Mohit Suri directorial venture races for a theatrical release 8 years after its first instalment. With high octane action sequences along with major twists in its plot, Ek Villain 2 is also expected to feature a melodious and amazing music album that will leave the audience impressed like its prequel!”

As the makers of Ek Villain Returns launched its first look the gripping franchise is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

