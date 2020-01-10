Ek Villian 2: John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to Lock Horns

Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain is going to have a part 2 now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Titled as Ek Villian 2, the movie will be helmed by Mohit once again and will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as main lead.

According to the report, Ek Villian 2 will not be a sequel. Instead, it will show a different story that will put John and Aditya’s character against each other. “It will also have an intense love story at its core. Both John and Adi had heard Mohit’s idea a while ago and were excited to come on board as the premise is something both haven’t’ explored before.The final narration took place recently, following which the two actors signed the film,” a source as per the report said.

The makers are currently looking for a female lead.

The first part of movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the main lead. The movie was a commercial hit, and so were the songs. The same has been promise for the sequel as well. "Music will be a USP in Part 2 as well. Bhushan and Mohit are selecting the songs for the album, which will be locked soon," the source further said.

The film will go on the floors by the end of the second half of 2020.

The director is planning to move to the pre-production and recee for the movie post the release of Malang. Ek Villain 2 will also mark the third collaboration of Mohit with Aditya after Aashiqui 2 and Malang.

John, who will be working with Mohit for the first time, will be wrapping up Sanjay Gupta;’s Mumbai Saga and his Independence Day release Attack before starting this project. “John is planning yo kick off Ek Villian around June, but the date will be finalized once the entire team is on board,” the source said.

