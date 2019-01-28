EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: Anil Kapoor Starts New Trend on Twitter, Asks Rajkummar, Arjun to Post Pics with Special Women in Their Lives

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!



Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @Riteishd pic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019

Sharing a photo with his wife Sunita, Anil Kapoor has started a new hashtag challenge on Twitter, asking stars like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor to share photos with the special women in their lives, using the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.Anil Kapoor started the trend on Sunday on Twitter, by posting a picture of him with his wife Sunita against a picturesque backdrop, calling her his "lifeline, my heart, my home!"Anil tagged his EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga co-star Rajkummar Rao, nephew Arjun Kapoor and actors Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh in the post, saying he is looking forward to their photos with the special women in their lives.It remains to be seen whether Arjun will share a picture with his lady love Malaika Arora, but Rajkummar responded with a photo with girlfriend Patralekhaa.Riteish responded too, posting an adorable picture with wife Genelia.Responding to Rajkummar's tag, Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded a picture with wife Tahira, who has just recovered from cancer.Anil, who plays Sonam Kapoor's father in the film, has been diligently retweeting the pictures shared by the stars.