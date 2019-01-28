LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: Anil Kapoor Starts New Trend on Twitter, Asks Rajkummar, Arjun to Post Pics with Special Women in Their Lives

Anil Kapoor has started a new hashtag challenge on Twitter, asking stars like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor to share photos with the special women in their lives.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: Anil Kapoor Starts New Trend on Twitter, Asks Rajkummar, Arjun to Post Pics with Special Women in Their Lives
Image: Twitter
Sharing a photo with his wife Sunita, Anil Kapoor has started a new hashtag challenge on Twitter, asking stars like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor to share photos with the special women in their lives, using the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga.

Anil Kapoor started the trend on Sunday on Twitter, by posting a picture of him with his wife Sunita against a picturesque backdrop, calling her his "lifeline, my heart, my home!"




Anil tagged his EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga co-star Rajkummar Rao, nephew Arjun Kapoor and actors Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh in the post, saying he is looking forward to their photos with the special women in their lives.

It remains to be seen whether Arjun will share a picture with his lady love Malaika Arora, but Rajkummar responded with a photo with girlfriend Patralekhaa.




Riteish responded too, posting an adorable picture with wife Genelia.




Responding to Rajkummar's tag, Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded a picture with wife Tahira, who has just recovered from cancer.




Anil, who plays Sonam Kapoor's father in the film, has been diligently retweeting the pictures shared by the stars.

