#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: Anil Kapoor Starts New Trend on Twitter, Asks Rajkummar, Arjun to Post Pics with Special Women in Their Lives
Anil Kapoor has started a new hashtag challenge on Twitter, asking stars like Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor to share photos with the special women in their lives.
Image: Twitter
Anil Kapoor started the trend on Sunday on Twitter, by posting a picture of him with his wife Sunita against a picturesque backdrop, calling her his "lifeline, my heart, my home!"
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... #SunitaKapoor my lifeline, my heart, my home!— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2019
Share your stories of the special women in your life... Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh kaisa laga...Looking forward to your stories @RajkummarRao @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @Riteishd pic.twitter.com/iwO0C7PqZR
Anil tagged his EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga co-star Rajkummar Rao, nephew Arjun Kapoor and actors Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh in the post, saying he is looking forward to their photos with the special women in their lives.
It remains to be seen whether Arjun will share a picture with his lady love Malaika Arora, but Rajkummar responded with a photo with girlfriend Patralekhaa.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 ❤️— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 27, 2019
Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life..#LetLoveBe..
Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/glj59PEbnY
Riteish responded too, posting an adorable picture with wife Genelia.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - pic.twitter.com/BwjTQwk5FH— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2019
Responding to Rajkummar's tag, Ayushmann Khurrana uploaded a picture with wife Tahira, who has just recovered from cancer.
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 27, 2019
For me @tahira_k is the biggest inspiration. She’s smart, selfless and sexy. Thanks @RajkummarRao for the tag. I would like to know the stories of @Aparshakti @RochakTweets and @niteshtiwari22 #LetLoveBe pic.twitter.com/bPaih1eRfG
Anil, who plays Sonam Kapoor's father in the film, has been diligently retweeting the pictures shared by the stars.
