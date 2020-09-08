Ekta Kapoor Apologises for Using Ahilyabai's Name in 'Virgin Bhasskar 2'

Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor has apologised for hurting the sentiments of a section of society, who expressed their displeasure at the use of Ahilyabai's name in the latest web show Virgin Bhasskar 2. Ekta said that she is not associated to the show and the scene has been deleted.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ekta wrote, "It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in an ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’, where a hostel named ‘Ahilyabai’, has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned."

She added, "Yet, the said scene has been promptly removed by the creative directors of the show. A name has been used which in no way insinuates disrespect to any specific individual, let alone an iconic leader."

She further wrote that she has extended her apology even when she is not associated with the project. , "To put it on record, neither am I involved in this series nor do I creatively oversee the show. However, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of our Maratha leaders," she wrote.

This came after late Ahilyabai Holkar's descendant Bhushansingh Raje Holkar demanded that the scene in mention be removed and apologies extended. The AltBalaji show stars Rutpanna Aishwarya and Anant Joshi.