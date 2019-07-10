Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ekta Kapoor Apologises Over Kangana Ranaut's Spat With Journalist During JudgeMentall Hai Kya Event

Condemning Kangana Ranaut's behaviour, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) on Tuesday collectively decided to boycott the actress and demanded a public apology from her and her upcoming film's producer Ekta Kapoor.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ekta Kapoor Apologises Over Kangana Ranaut's Spat With Journalist During JudgeMentall Hai Kya Event
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
Loading...

Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefims on Wednesday issued an apology after receiving widespread flak by the media fraternity over actress Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist at a recent promotional press event here for the film JudgeMentall Hai Kya, which is produced by the banner.

"A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' actor and a journalist, at the film's song launch event on July 7. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

"While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologise and express regret for this untoward incident," read the Balaji statement.

Things turned nasty at the launch of the song, The wakhra swag, when Kangana questioned a journalist over his negative remarks on her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Condemning Kangana's behaviour, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) on Tuesday collectively decided to boycott Kangana and demanded a public apology from the National Award-winning actress.

The Balaji statement, issued on behalf of Kapoor, urged the media "to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film".

"We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments," the statement concluded.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya is scheduled to release on July 26.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram