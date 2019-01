Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy

Congratulations are in order for the Balaji Telefilms family. Following in the footsteps of younger brother Tusshar, TV mogul Ekta Kapoor has now welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy.According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the baby was born on January 27 and the producer will bring the baby home soon.Ekta has been very close to Tusshar's son Laksshya, who was also born via surrogacy in 2016. She is often photographed playing the perfect bua to Lakssya, and the years of babysitting her nephew might have inspired the 43-year-old to have a baby of her own.Tusshar and Ekta, the children of Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, never married.Tusshar became a single father, opting for surrogacy in the year 2016 and even inspired Karan Johar to go for the same. Now his sister Ekta has opted for the procedure, joining the brigade of single mothers in Bollywood.Tusshar had revealed earlier why he decided to be a single parent. In an interview with The Indian Express, he had said, "I was thinking about it for some time before I finally had the baby because I was running out of time. I am not married yet. I may or may not in the future. I felt the time was running out fast and I couldn’t wait to have a family, have a child. That’s something I won’t be able to do as I grow older. I can always get married. That’s why I decided to become a single parent."Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.