Ekta Kapoor 'Beyond Upset' After Being Accused Of Abetting Suicide Of Sushant Singh Rajput

A criminal complaint was filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Wednesday, accusing Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate based in Bihar, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Sources said it may come up for hearing in due course.

A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

Rajput's father K K Singh and actress Kangana Ranaut, who came out with an angry statement after his death blaming his suicide on rampant nepotism and favouritism in the film industry, have been named as witnesses.

Ojha, a serial litigant who remains in news for filing complaints against film personalities, politicians and foreign heads of state, few of which go beyond the admission stage, has invoked IPC sections 306, 109, 504 and 506.

Producer Ekta Kapoor responded to the allegations in an Instagram post and said that she was "beyond upset" with the conspiracy theories which had no basis in truth. She wrote, “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!” (sic)

Sushant made his acting debut with a supporting role in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, produced by Ekta’s banner Balaji Telefilms. He shot to fame with the serial Pavitra Rishta, which was also produced by her.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the ‘professional rivalry’ angle will be investigated by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant’s death.