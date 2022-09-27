Ekta Kapoor Blushed After She First Saw Chunky Panday, Says ‘I'd Be a Bollywood Wife Today If...'

Chunky Panday is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The veteran star turned a year older yesterday, and on this special day, several celebrities took to social media to wish Chunky Panday. Some even revealed that they had a crush on the actor in their younger years. Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor said they even had intentions to marry Chunky.

The ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Producer’ shared her unreciprocated feelings for Chunky as she shared a picture of them together from their younger years on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “When years ago I blushed at @chunkypanday, if he had responded, I’d be a Bollywood wife today. Happieeeee bdayyyyyy.” This was in reference to the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives on which Bhavana appears as one of the lead stars.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also took to her Instagram Stories to talk about her crush. She shared a picture in which she posed with Chunky, Bhavana, and her three children with Sirish Kunder. She captioned it, “Pati, patni (Husband, wife) and @bhavanapandey. Happy birthday @chunkypanday…This could have been our future.”

Malaika Arora also shared a throwback picture of Chunky and revealed him to be her first crush. She wrote, “Happy birthday my first crush @chunkypanday.” She even described the Chunky as ‘old’ and herself as ‘gold.’

Chunky Panday celebrated his milestone birthday with a star-studded bash on Saturday. Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, and boyfriend Arslan Goni and her siblings, as well as Salman Khan and his family, and his niece Seema Sajdeh among others were in attendance at the party.

Chunky is married to Bhavana Pandey and shares two daughters with her, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. As Ananya shared some pictures of her father to wish him on his birthday, Farah spoke of her crush on him in the comments section. The filmmaker wrote, “I could have been your mommy.”

Sanjay Kapoor too turned some pages from an old album and we got to see a click when he and Chunky hanged out with Shah Rukh Khan, among a few others. In the first few clicks, we see Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey with their families.

The birthday album also featured Arbaaz Khan, Mohit Marwah and renowned cricketers like former India pacer Zaheer Khan, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and speedster Shoaib Akhtar in another throwback photo.

The last picture of the album is from Chunky Panday’s 60th birthday party. Wishing the actor, Sanjay Kapoor wrote: “Happy 60th Chunky, you don’t look a day older than 60 (laughing icons). To all the good times and beautiful memories.

