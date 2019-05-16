English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor Calls Naagin 1 'Great' But Thinks Season 2 Was a 'Bit of a Mess Up'
Producer Ekta Kapoor has entertained the audience with three seasons of 'Naagin', but she admits that its second installment was a "bit of a mess up".
Image courtesy: Colors
Loading...
Producer Ekta Kapoor has entertained the audience with three seasons of Naagin, but she admits that the second installment of the supernatural show was a "bit of a mess up".
When the first season of the show with actresses Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan fronting the cast of Naagin premiered in the last quarter of 2015, it managed to slither its way up to the top spot.
After a successful run, it returned with two more seasons. While its third season will soon go off air, Ekta is ready with two more shows -- second season of Kawach and Bepanah Pyaarr.
"'Kawach' is the second season of a show with a very popular first season. This is probably the most exciting season of any of the shows that I have done. I think I usually mess up in the second season," Ekta told the media here on Wednesday.
"I think 'Naagin 1' was great, 'Naagin 2' was a bit of a mess up and 'Naagin 3' picked up again."
After its second season, the third one got a new story and cast, including actors like Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas and Rakshanda Khan.
On the new season of Kawach, she said: "It has got nothing to do with the first season. It deals with occult. I know that it's pretty abused.... We will play a positive story behind it."
"Occult, horror and spirits... I feel are superb things for me to do. I actually love doing them," added Ekta, who has backed projects, including the popular horror film Ragini MMS.
Bepanah Pyaarr, on the other hand, is a "love story written in a page turning thriller way".
"From the time it begins till the 15th episode... there's an absolute turn after the 15th episode. It's probably the most riveting story I have done in a long time," said Ekta, fondly known as the czarina of TV.
"Television has seen supernatural, love stories...television misses a nice fiction thriller that makes you come back day after day to see what's going to happen next," she added.
It's also interesting for her because it's the first show that she has done from a man's point of view.
"He (male protagonist played by Pearl V. Puri) goes through three phases and has three women in different stages of his life," said the producer of saas-bahu dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
Follow @News18Movies for more
When the first season of the show with actresses Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan fronting the cast of Naagin premiered in the last quarter of 2015, it managed to slither its way up to the top spot.
After a successful run, it returned with two more seasons. While its third season will soon go off air, Ekta is ready with two more shows -- second season of Kawach and Bepanah Pyaarr.
"'Kawach' is the second season of a show with a very popular first season. This is probably the most exciting season of any of the shows that I have done. I think I usually mess up in the second season," Ekta told the media here on Wednesday.
"I think 'Naagin 1' was great, 'Naagin 2' was a bit of a mess up and 'Naagin 3' picked up again."
After its second season, the third one got a new story and cast, including actors like Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas and Rakshanda Khan.
On the new season of Kawach, she said: "It has got nothing to do with the first season. It deals with occult. I know that it's pretty abused.... We will play a positive story behind it."
"Occult, horror and spirits... I feel are superb things for me to do. I actually love doing them," added Ekta, who has backed projects, including the popular horror film Ragini MMS.
Bepanah Pyaarr, on the other hand, is a "love story written in a page turning thriller way".
"From the time it begins till the 15th episode... there's an absolute turn after the 15th episode. It's probably the most riveting story I have done in a long time," said Ekta, fondly known as the czarina of TV.
"Television has seen supernatural, love stories...television misses a nice fiction thriller that makes you come back day after day to see what's going to happen next," she added.
It's also interesting for her because it's the first show that she has done from a man's point of view.
"He (male protagonist played by Pearl V. Puri) goes through three phases and has three women in different stages of his life," said the producer of saas-bahu dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni's Unique Punishment to Tackle Latecomers in Training Revealed
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results