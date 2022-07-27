Ekta Kapoor Clarifies Dobaaraa Unlike Stranger Things Despite Similar Bicycle Scenes | Exclusive

The intriguing trailer of Dobaaraa was released on Wednesday and promises to bring an interesting dish to the table. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, director Anurag Kashyap is ready to take viewers on a mind-bending journey with the film. It is no secret that the film is a remake of the Spanish film Mirage. However, the trailer appeared to have similarities between the scenes and concepts of Stranger Things and Dark.

For the unversed, Stranger Things and Dark are two of the most popular sci-fi series on Netflix. While Stranger Things recently released its fourth season and has another season in the making, Dark wrapped up after three seasons.

At the trailer launch, News18 Showsha got a chance to ask Anurag Kashyap and the film’s co-producer, Ekta Kapoor, about the unmissable similarities. They acknowledged that a few scenes, especially the one featuring the film’s child actor riding a cycle wearing a red raincoat under the rain, were similar. For those who’ve watched Stranger Things would remember that the scene stands iconic in the series. However, they assured us that there are no similarities between Dobaaraa and Stranger Things or Dark.

“If you look at the red raincoat, it’s a creation of Prashant Sawant who is my costume person who puts a lot of thought behind everything. So you have to ask this question to him,” Anurag said. “But trust me, when you see the film, and I felt that the first scene where the kid is on the bicycle, it hits you like Stranger Things but the film is nothing like Stranger Things. But at that moment, you feel finally we have this sci-fi thriller that I thought, ‘oh wow.’ There’s nothing like Stranger Things but you will get that little bit of tingly feeling.

“The film is actually very emotional,” Anurag added before Ekta continues, “Interestingly, you’ll know when the movie unfolds, how it has such… Because sci-fi is a world unexplored so you will always find references with things that resonate.”

Anurag also confessed during the press conference that it took him time to experiment with sci-fi and special effects because he was scared of the genre. He added that he believed if you are not someone like Christopher Nolan, don’t foray into the genre. It took him time to overcome the fear.

Dobaaraa releases on August 19.

