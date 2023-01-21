Ekta Kapoor Criticises Radhika Madan For Her 'Sad and Shameful' Comments on TV Industry

Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor has joined the actors and actresses who have voiced their opinion against actress Radhika Madan’s recent comments on the television industry. Ekta Kapoor shared a screenshot of TV actress Sayantani Ghosh’s interview on Instagram and called Madan’s comments “sad and shameful". Kapoor wrote, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.”

In a recent interview, Radhika Madan discussed the gruelling hours and lack of innovation that characterise the TV industry from where she started her acting career. In the interview, she revealed that she worked for as long as 48-50 hours for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Madan alleged that the show’s directors would frequently change and there was never a definitive screenplay. The actors would receive the script on the sets, she added. The Pataakha actress said that whenever she would ask for a script while working, she was told, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai.” She further said that the directors would reject any inputs that she had.

Reacting to Radhika Madan’s interview, Sayantani Ghosh commented, “Very happy for you @radhikamadan and an ardent admirer of you! I remember your last show and you were really good at it. And if I remember correctly, it was a TV show. Indeed a great start to a promising career!! Just found this thought process a bit sorry! Putting down the world of TV is indeed sad! Everything in life has its way of functioning, has challenges/shortcomings, and strengths!’’

Sayantani received support from other TV actors and actresses such as Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Karanvir Bohra and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

In 2014, Ekta Kapoor introduced Madan to the world through her TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Both met each other in Delhi when Madan was a group dancer for a performance. Madan’s performance and personality attracted Kapoor and she decided to cast her as Ishaani Parekh on her show. Fans were smitten by Shakti Arora and Radhika Madan’s on-screen chemistry.

