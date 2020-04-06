Ekta Kapoor Ditches Rings and Bracelets, Watch Video

One fact Ekta Kapoor swears by is that she takes her beliefs very seriously. Be it naming her shows with ‘K’ or wearing several rings and bracelets with gemstones.

But it seems that the ace producer has changed her plans.

Ekta on Monday shared a short video with fans through her Instagram account. The maker of several hit TV shows, Bollywood films and web series can be seen showing off her hand bereft of her statement rings.

In the caption, she wrote, “Meanwhile in other news! Thanos has left d building!!! He destroyed d world enough! Just kidding!!! #goinghandsfree #onehandatatime (sic).”

Shot presumably at her house as most of the people are currently maintaining social distancing by staying at home, the clip caught Ekta happy and chirpy with her new decision.

Due to the timing, many users commented that Ekta might have removed the rings because of the pandemic. While one asked if it was “quarantine effect (sic);" another user wondered how did the “impossible” happen.

Various TV and movie stars commented on the post.

Karishma Kapoor replied with a bang and a heart emoticon, while Hina Khan wrote “How did this happen?” in Hindi.

Karishma K Tanna said “Wat??? Wow (sic)”, while Shamita Shetty also wrote wow along with a heart emoji.

Monicka Vadera Poonawalla said, “Where’s the bling gone to (sic)?”

Karan Patel, one of the popular faces from Ekta’s shows, was equally struck by wonder. He wrote, “Really? This one I never thought I’ll see in this lifetime at least (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more