Ekta Kapoor Explains Use of 'Wrong' Rocket in ‘MOM' Poster
The poster of producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series "M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars" has been trolled by some netizens for using the wrong rocket.
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor.
The poster of producer Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series "M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars" has been trolled by some netizens for using the wrong rocket. She says her team cannot use the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket for representation due to legal boundaries.
On her birthday on June 7, Ekta had unveiled the show's poster and written that she had decided to make the project two-and-half years ago when she chanced upon the "amazing story about women in Indian science".
"This show is on the women who sent the mission to Mars -- partly fictional keeping in mind the sacrosanct nature of ISRO," she had written.
Soon, some netizens pointed out the use of the wrong rocket in its poster.
Ekta, Joint Managing Director, ALTBalaji, tweeted on Wednesday: "Cannot use the ISRO rocket! Legal boundaries!"
Cannot use d isro rocket !!! Legal boundaries! Check d statement n d disclaimer below d post! https://t.co/LveYQyhTr7— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 12, 2019
In a statement, ALTBalaji's spokesperson said, "Our upcoming show is a fictional adaptation of the real life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and set a major milestone putting India firmly on the global map. However, as a strategic call taken by multiple parties, we have gone down the fiction route for this show.
"Additionally, we are legally bound not to use actual names or images of either the people, objects or agencies involved. Keeping in mind our contractual obligations, publicity material of the show was designed," said the spokesperson.
Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), the maiden interplanetary mission of ISRO, launched on November 5, 2013, entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its first attempt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No More Flip-Flopping! This Town Bans Wearing Sandals to Work
- This US City Known For UFO Incident Trademarks Alien Inspired Logo
- The Technology and Significance of India's Indigenous Hypersonic Cruise Missile
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Says She is in 'Living Hell' Because of 'Certain' Family Issues
- Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Presents Ajith in His Most Intense Avatar, Promises a Thrilling Ride
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s