Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ekta Kapoor is Reminded of Salman Khan from Tere Naam Seeing Son Ravie's Pic

Ekta Kapoor shared a candid picture of Ravie in which the little one sports a similar hair-style as Salman Khan in 'Tere Naam' (2003).

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ekta Kapoor is Reminded of Salman Khan from Tere Naam Seeing Son Ravie's Pic
Ekta Kapoor and Ravie (L), Salman Khan

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turned one a couple of days ago and the family got together to celebrate the merry occasion. A picture from the celebrations day was shared on social media by Ekta as she joked that Ravie's hair was similar to the style sported by Salman Khan in Tere Naam (2003). Ekta also revealed the face of her child Ravie to the media as she hosted his first birthday surrounded by friends and family on Sunday in Mumbai.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Throws Party as Son Ravie Turns One, See Pics

On the professional front, Ekta was recently honoured with the Padma Shri. She is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema, but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Ekta conveyed that she was happy with the award.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram