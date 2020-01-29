Ekta Kapoor is Reminded of Salman Khan from Tere Naam Seeing Son Ravie's Pic
Ekta Kapoor shared a candid picture of Ravie in which the little one sports a similar hair-style as Salman Khan in 'Tere Naam' (2003).
Ekta Kapoor and Ravie (L), Salman Khan
Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turned one a couple of days ago and the family got together to celebrate the merry occasion. A picture from the celebrations day was shared on social media by Ekta as she joked that Ravie's hair was similar to the style sported by Salman Khan in Tere Naam (2003). Ekta also revealed the face of her child Ravie to the media as she hosted his first birthday surrounded by friends and family on Sunday in Mumbai.
Read: Ekta Kapoor Throws Party as Son Ravie Turns One, See Pics
Me with ravioli who is looking like radhe from tere naaam Thanku @Shanoozeing forthis pic pic.twitter.com/4DWeaIbvlA— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 29, 2020
On the professional front, Ekta was recently honoured with the Padma Shri. She is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema, but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Ekta conveyed that she was happy with the award.
👍🏼JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI JAI HIND!!! @PIB_India #padmaawards2020 pic.twitter.com/qeZArPZMdW— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 25, 2020
