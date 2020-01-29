Ekta Kapoor is Reminded of Salman Khan from Tere Naam Seeing Son Ravie's Pic

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turned one a couple of days ago and the family got together to celebrate the merry occasion. A picture from the celebrations day was shared on social media by Ekta as she joked that Ravie's hair was similar to the style sported by Salman Khan in Tere Naam (2003). Ekta also revealed the face of her child Ravie to the media as she hosted his first birthday surrounded by friends and family on Sunday in Mumbai.

Read: Ekta Kapoor Throws Party as Son Ravie Turns One, See Pics

Me with ravioli who is looking like radhe from tere naaam Thanku @Shanoozeing forthis pic pic.twitter.com/4DWeaIbvlA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 29, 2020

On the professional front, Ekta was recently honoured with the Padma Shri. She is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema, but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Ekta conveyed that she was happy with the award.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.