Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
In a series of comments on Instagram, critics took digs at her for opting for an attire that was "disaster" and "trashy".
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
On Wednesday, producer Ekta Kapoor attended the success bash of a popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, wearing a ruffle maroon gown which she teamed with a pair of jeans. As expected, the internet had a field day with many slamming her for wearing an outfit which clearly resembled a "curtain".
The success bash was organised to celebrate the completion of 1500 episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which saw the presence of actors Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandan.
The TV producer also took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from the bash. Take a look:
