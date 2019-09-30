Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ekta Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Two Naagins From Upcoming Show Naagin 4

Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a teaser for the fourth season of the supernatural thriller Naagin, showing two naagins who are back again for another revenge drama.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ekta Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Two Naagins From Upcoming Show Naagin 4
Image of Ekta Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is all set to start its fourth season. The television mogul recently dropped a teaser for the supernatural thriller. The show, which has been popular through all three previous seasons, already has a huge fan base.

In the first season, Mouni Roy and Ada Khan were seen as 'ichhadhari naagins' (shape-shifting serpents).

On the occasion of NaagPanchami, fans of Ekta Kapoor wanted her to reveal the star cast of Naagin 4. Subsequently, on September 29, Ekta Kapoor posted a video of the show on her Instagram and captioned it, "#NAAGIN4 ....TEASER. Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 .... only on @colors."

In the teaser, one can see two naagins, dressed in black and gold attire respectively, who are back again to avenge something. The teaser looks promising and the two Naagins are all set for a revenge story.

Since being posted, the teaser, which has already been viewed over two lakh times saw actors Pooja Banerjee and Mouni Roy react to it with emojis. Actor Vikaas Kalantri commented "Loved it", while Sayanti Ghosh wrote, "Ohoo."

Posting the first Naagin 4 promo, Colors TV, on their official handle, wrote, "Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram