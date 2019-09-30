Ekta Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Two Naagins From Upcoming Show Naagin 4

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is all set to start its fourth season. The television mogul recently dropped a teaser for the supernatural thriller. The show, which has been popular through all three previous seasons, already has a huge fan base.

In the first season, Mouni Roy and Ada Khan were seen as 'ichhadhari naagins' (shape-shifting serpents).

On the occasion of NaagPanchami, fans of Ekta Kapoor wanted her to reveal the star cast of Naagin 4. Subsequently, on September 29, Ekta Kapoor posted a video of the show on her Instagram and captioned it, "#NAAGIN4 ....TEASER. Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 .... only on @colors."

In the teaser, one can see two naagins, dressed in black and gold attire respectively, who are back again to avenge something. The teaser looks promising and the two Naagins are all set for a revenge story.

Since being posted, the teaser, which has already been viewed over two lakh times saw actors Pooja Banerjee and Mouni Roy react to it with emojis. Actor Vikaas Kalantri commented "Loved it", while Sayanti Ghosh wrote, "Ohoo."

Posting the first Naagin 4 promo, Colors TV, on their official handle, wrote, "Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi."

Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors.Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ptyagrqPQw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 27, 2019

