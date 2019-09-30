Ekta Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Two Naagins From Upcoming Show Naagin 4
Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a teaser for the fourth season of the supernatural thriller Naagin, showing two naagins who are back again for another revenge drama.
Image of Ekta Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin is all set to start its fourth season. The television mogul recently dropped a teaser for the supernatural thriller. The show, which has been popular through all three previous seasons, already has a huge fan base.
In the first season, Mouni Roy and Ada Khan were seen as 'ichhadhari naagins' (shape-shifting serpents).
On the occasion of NaagPanchami, fans of Ekta Kapoor wanted her to reveal the star cast of Naagin 4. Subsequently, on September 29, Ekta Kapoor posted a video of the show on her Instagram and captioned it, "#NAAGIN4 ....TEASER. Aaj #bigboss aur bahut jald #nagin4 .... only on @colors."
In the teaser, one can see two naagins, dressed in black and gold attire respectively, who are back again to avenge something. The teaser looks promising and the two Naagins are all set for a revenge story.
Since being posted, the teaser, which has already been viewed over two lakh times saw actors Pooja Banerjee and Mouni Roy react to it with emojis. Actor Vikaas Kalantri commented "Loved it", while Sayanti Ghosh wrote, "Ohoo."
Posting the first Naagin 4 promo, Colors TV, on their official handle, wrote, "Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi."
Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors.Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/ptyagrqPQw— COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 27, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rashami Desai on Marrying Boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13 House
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Here's What Kangana Said When She was Asked 'What If She Woke Up as Hrithik?'
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- You Can Now Buy The OnePlus 7 For Rs 29,999 After The Arrival of OnePlus 7T