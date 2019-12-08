Take the pledge to vote

Ekta Kapoor Hints Return of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' is set to go off air and will be replaced by spin-off 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'. However, in a Insta video, show producer Ekta Kapoor hinted that the show may return on ALT Balaji.

News18.com

Updated:December 8, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor Hints Return of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel
Divyanka Tripathi (L), Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor (R)

Fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein were sad to hear the news that their favourite TV show was going off-air soon and that will be replaced by a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

There was a general disappointment among watchers over not getting to see Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman's (Karan Patel) beloved pairing on screen again. Nevertheless, creator Ekta Kapoor has come to the rescue of fans and has hinted at the possibility of the show's return in an Instagram video.

Ekta took to Instagram to ask fans if they would be eager to see Divyanka and Karan Patel again in an "alternate" medium while stressing on "ALT", which is also the name of her streaming service ALT Balaji. The video also featured the two lead actors.

Her excess hinting suggests that the road for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein might not be over just yet. In the caption of the video, Kapoor stated, "Every end is a beginning ... every bye is a hiiiii.... let’s meet soon in ‘ alt’ernate or parallel universe ;) #goodbyeyhm. (sic)"

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be replaced by spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein which is set to premiere on December 19. The protagonists of the spin-off will be played by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi. Sargun will play the character of Ishita's niece Prisha.

