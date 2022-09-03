Ekta Kapoor Hosts Ganesh Chaturthi Brunch: Karan Kundrra, Mouni Roy, Ridhhi Dogra And Others Arrive In Style

On the auspicious ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor hosted a brunch for her friends from the industry. Several stars including Ridhi Dogra, Anita Hasnandani, Rivik Dhanjani and Krystle D’Souza too visited the filmmaker’s home for the Ganpati celebrations. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy also made a stylish entry at Ekta’s home as they dressed in their ethnic best.

In the pictures, we see Karan Kundrra looking dapper in a designer white kurta pyjama, with colourful embroidery. The actor looked handsome as ever as he happily posed for the pics. The Kitni Mohobbat Hai actor also got into a small chat with the paparazzi stationed outside Ekta’s home.

See his pics here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ig-I_04nD1o” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

From Mouni Roy to Riddhi Dogra, Krystle D’Souza, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many other TV actors visited Ekta’s place for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

As Karan made a stylish entry to the brunch, fans were also excited to see their favourite Tejasswi Prakash who was missing from the event. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in the telly town. With the festive spirit so high, this duo also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm. This is Karan and Tejasswi’s first Ganeshotsav as a couple, which makes it more special for them. The Naagin 6 actress is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and it was seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, how she often remembered him. While the internet is filled with celebratory pictures of the duo, on Friday, Tejasswi shared a few adorable pictures from Ganpati celebrations at her home. She also shared pics with her BF Karan and his mom as they joined the celebrations.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here