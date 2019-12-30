Ekta Kapoor is Devastated After Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide, Shares Emotional Post

Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

"Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell," said Ekta in an emotional post on Instagram.

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

"Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell," Ekta wrote on Instagram after hearing about his death.

The entire showbiz world was shocked on hearing the news of the actor’s passing away. A number of celebs attended the last rites of Punjabi. TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry, Karan V Grover and Vrajesh Hirjee were among those who were spotted at the late actor’s house.

Other celebs, including Sushant Singh, Kubbra Sait, Drashti Dhami, Eijaz Khan, Chetan Hansraj, Nandish Sandhu, and Shenaz Treasury, were also seen.

Kushal was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Hum Tum, Aasman Se Aage and his last, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq and A Gentleman, among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

