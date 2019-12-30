Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ekta Kapoor is Devastated After Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide, Shares Emotional Post

Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ekta Kapoor is Devastated After Kushal Punjabi Commits Suicide, Shares Emotional Post
File photo of Ekta Kapoor (Image: PTI).

Indian film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor is devastated with the untimely death of actor Kushal Punjabi, and feels that she failed as she could not help him in his struggle with depression.

"Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You have served your time in hell," said Ekta in an emotional post on Instagram.

Kushal committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area late on Thursday night. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

"Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed... Rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. you have served your time in hell," Ekta wrote on Instagram after hearing about his death.

The entire showbiz world was shocked on hearing the news of the actor’s passing away. A number of celebs attended the last rites of Punjabi. TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Chaitanya Choudhry, Karan V Grover and Vrajesh Hirjee were among those who were spotted at the late actor’s house.

Other celebs, including Sushant Singh, Kubbra Sait, Drashti Dhami, Eijaz Khan, Chetan Hansraj, Nandish Sandhu, and Shenaz Treasury, were also seen.

Kushal was a popular face on Indian television. He acted in daily soaps such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Hum Tum, Aasman Se Aage and his last, Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was also seen in films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-ishq and A Gentleman, among others. The actor was 37 and is survived by his three-year-old son.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram