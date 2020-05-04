MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani: 'Girls Just Wanaaa Have Fun!'

credits - Ekta Kapoor instagram

credits - Ekta Kapoor instagram

Ekta Kapoor has shared a throwback video with her friends Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani on social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
TV czarina Ekta Kapoor along with her friends Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani have shared a throwback video where the trio dances in a funny manner.

Ekta took to Instagram and re-posted a video shared by Anita. The producer said she was coerced into joining by her two "mad" friends.

"Not on tik tok but got coerced into this cray video by two of my mad frns ! Since d lockdown is throwing out all old madness let it all be out there credit: @anitahassanandani... Girls just wanaaa have fun! #ThrowBack Merriii cuties @ektarkapoor@krystledsouza," she shared.

Recently, Ekta shared a throwback picture from the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show that made Smriti Irani a household name as the nation's favourite telly-bahu, Tulsi.

Anita built a fan following with shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkavyanjali and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein over the years. She was last seen in Naagin 3. In Bollywood, she was paired opposite Tusshar Kapoor in the Ekta-produced film, Kucch To Hai.

Krystle rose to prominence with her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Brahmarakshas.

