English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
Apparently, Ekta Kapoor's mother Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with XXX. Read Why
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform is all set to present one of the steamiest shows with XXX. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, and Sneha Arun amongst others, the series showcases five explosive fantasies set in metropolitan city.
However, show's producer Ekta's name won't appear in the credits of XXX. Apparently, Ekta's mother Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with XXX, given its bold content, reports DNA.
The report states that: "Ekta always respects her and she never associates herself with anything without her mother’s name. So, finally, it won’t have both Ekta and Shobha’s names in it."
Directed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishk fame, XXX presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth.
Meanwhile, ALT Balaji has released XXX's first poster, which gives a glimpse of the sensuous show, showcasing a woman sticking her tongue out with bright pink lipstick.
"Guess what’s coming your way? Hint: It will BLOW your mind! Trailer streaming tomorrow! #XXXUncensored," read the post shared by ALT Balaji on their official Twitter handle.
XXX was reportedly meant for the big screen but Ekta decided to convert it into a web series.
However, show's producer Ekta's name won't appear in the credits of XXX. Apparently, Ekta's mother Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with XXX, given its bold content, reports DNA.
The report states that: "Ekta always respects her and she never associates herself with anything without her mother’s name. So, finally, it won’t have both Ekta and Shobha’s names in it."
Directed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishk fame, XXX presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth.
Meanwhile, ALT Balaji has released XXX's first poster, which gives a glimpse of the sensuous show, showcasing a woman sticking her tongue out with bright pink lipstick.
"Guess what’s coming your way? Hint: It will BLOW your mind! Trailer streaming tomorrow! #XXXUncensored," read the post shared by ALT Balaji on their official Twitter handle.
Guess what’s coming your way?— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 18, 2018
Hint: It will BLOW your mind!
Trailer streaming tomorrow! #XXXUncensored pic.twitter.com/kIRb0IGDkz
XXX was reportedly meant for the big screen but Ekta decided to convert it into a web series.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Gets 3 Star in Crash Test Safety Rating, Less Than Tata Nexon; Watch Video
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- WATCH | Pakistan's Well-rounded Batting Unit a Threat to India: Kalra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...