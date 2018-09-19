Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why

Guess what’s coming your way?

Hint: It will BLOW your mind!



Trailer streaming tomorrow! #XXXUncensored pic.twitter.com/kIRb0IGDkz — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) September 18, 2018

Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform is all set to present one of the steamiest shows with XXX. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Rithvik Dhanjani, Kyra Dutt, Meherzan Mazda, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, and Sneha Arun amongst others, the series showcases five explosive fantasies set in metropolitan city.However, show's producer Ekta's name won't appear in the credits of XXX. Apparently, Ekta's mother Shobha Kapoor is not comfortable associating her name with XXX, given its bold content, reports DNA.The report states that: "Ekta always respects her and she never associates herself with anything without her mother’s name. So, finally, it won’t have both Ekta and Shobha’s names in it."Directed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishk fame, XXX presents urban sexual stories based in varied situations showcasing a unique take on the youth.Meanwhile, ALT Balaji has released XXX's first poster, which gives a glimpse of the sensuous show, showcasing a woman sticking her tongue out with bright pink lipstick."Guess what’s coming your way? Hint: It will BLOW your mind! Trailer streaming tomorrow! #XXXUncensored," read the post shared by ALT Balaji on their official Twitter handle.XXX was reportedly meant for the big screen but Ekta decided to convert it into a web series.