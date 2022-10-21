Ekta Kapoor Moves Release Date of Dream Girl 2 Just For Friend Sajid Nadiadwala

In highly competitive Bollywood, very rarely do we see producers making way for each other. Film producer and TV content queen Ekta Kapoor came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Here’s the real reason why Dream Girl 2 got a new release date.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala called Ekta and requested her to not release Dream Girl 2 on the same day as Satya Prem Ki Katha. On learning about the clash, Ekta said she will work this out. Now she has finally decided to move the date of her upcoming release to a week before, on 23rd June, 2023.

A source shared, “When Sajid called Ektaa and requested her to move the release date of Dream Girl 2, she graciously agreed to prepone the date of Dream Girl 2 from 29th June to 23rd June, 2023. Very rarely do we see producers making way for each other but Ektaa R Kapoor, who is known for her rock-solid friendships, came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.”

Both Ayushmann and Ananya have been busy shooting for the film in Mumbai. The movie is slated to now release on 23rd June 2023!

